Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

CMC stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

