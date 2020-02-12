Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 276.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

