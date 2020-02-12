Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,072,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

