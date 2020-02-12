Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 741,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the previous session’s volume of 94,665 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $27.88.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.01.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

