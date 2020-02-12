Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 930,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NASDAQ:CNAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 506,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

