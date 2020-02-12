ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 490,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,858. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 63,256 shares of company stock valued at $91,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 639.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConforMIS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ConforMIS by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

