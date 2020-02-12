Contents Protocol Price Up 67.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 68.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $6.34 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.06132351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00121382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,954,196 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

