Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

