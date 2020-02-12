Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

