Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 709,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after acquiring an additional 521,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

