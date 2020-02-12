Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $14,829,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

