Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $190,859,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,466,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 311.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

