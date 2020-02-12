Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

