Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

