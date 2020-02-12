Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

