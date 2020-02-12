Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Ralph W. Bradshaw Buys 1,000 Shares

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Ralph W. Bradshaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $11,830.00.

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,994. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 263.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

