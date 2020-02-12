Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 937,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,994. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.58.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.