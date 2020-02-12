Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Down 1.2%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $897,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

