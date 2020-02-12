Covanta Holding Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CVA stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 386.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Covanta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Covanta by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.