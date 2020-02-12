CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.37

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 70755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.