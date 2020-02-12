Creative Planning Has $383,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,246 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,493 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

