Credit Suisse Group Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.14.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $38.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. Shopify has a one year low of $169.56 and a one year high of $593.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 422.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 103,582 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

