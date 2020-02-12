CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.05 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CRH Medical an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

CRHM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.