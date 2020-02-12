Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

