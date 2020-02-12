Critical Survey: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33 Agenus $36.78 million 14.34 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -2.67

Aevi Genomic Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73% Agenus -107.15% N/A -67.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agenus has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Summary

Agenus beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

