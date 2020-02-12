Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.