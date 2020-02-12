Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 247 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,075,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $208.65 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

