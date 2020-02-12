Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 2,836 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.