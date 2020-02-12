Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,411 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Metlife were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 395,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

