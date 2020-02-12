Csenge Advisory Group Has $543,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

DUK stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

