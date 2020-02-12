Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $433,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

SDS stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

