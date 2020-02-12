Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,023 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

