Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.94 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

