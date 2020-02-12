Csenge Advisory Group Sells 425 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $102.69 and a one year high of $144.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

