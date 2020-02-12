Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Cubic has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,242 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

