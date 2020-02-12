Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $12.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.62. 52,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.