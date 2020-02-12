Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.00

News coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Cummins’ analysis:

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. 1,163,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

