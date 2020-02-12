Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter.
Shares of Cyanotech stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. Cyanotech has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Cyanotech Company Profile
