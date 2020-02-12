Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cyanotech stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. Cyanotech has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

