Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.66 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $19.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 5,596,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.63.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

