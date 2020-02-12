Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

CYBR traded down $19.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 5,596,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,758. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

