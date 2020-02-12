DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $391.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,609. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.09 and a 200-day moving average of $414.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

