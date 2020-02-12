DAGCO Inc. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $199,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $215.26. 3,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,575. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

