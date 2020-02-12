DAGCO Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 76,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.17. 157,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,892. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $148.96 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

