DAGCO Inc. Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.68. 8,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,081. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

