DAGCO Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 107,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,788. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

