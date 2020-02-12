DAGCO Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,605. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

