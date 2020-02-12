DAGCO Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,510.62. 189,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

