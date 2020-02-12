Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after buying an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

