Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after buying an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit