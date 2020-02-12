David B. Seaburg Sells 16,333 Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Polarityte Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

PTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

