David Tokpay Kong Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,100.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
