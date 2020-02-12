David Tokpay Kong Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,100.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

