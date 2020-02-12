David Tokpay Kong Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,100.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.